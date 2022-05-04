 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LG Balakrishnan Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 558.89 crore, up 11.98% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for LG Balakrishnan and Brothers are:

Net Sales at Rs 558.89 crore in March 2022 up 11.98% from Rs. 499.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.53 crore in March 2022 up 9.55% from Rs. 57.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.21 crore in March 2022 up 17.8% from Rs. 91.86 crore in March 2021.

LG Balakrishnan EPS has increased to Rs. 20.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.47 in March 2021.

LG Balakrishnan shares closed at 618.20 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.30% returns over the last 6 months and 105.48% over the last 12 months.

LG Balakrishnan and Brothers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 558.89 573.91 499.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 558.89 573.91 499.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 271.70 274.92 247.45
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.85 -15.69 -29.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 71.98 74.48 71.62
Depreciation 20.60 21.16 20.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 121.17 124.53 121.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.28 94.51 67.96
Other Income 3.33 2.65 3.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.61 97.16 71.11
Interest 2.64 2.54 1.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 84.97 94.62 69.16
Exceptional Items 5.02 -- 8.47
P/L Before Tax 89.99 94.62 77.63
Tax 26.39 23.48 19.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 63.59 71.14 58.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 63.59 71.14 58.02
Minority Interest -0.07 -0.06 -0.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 63.53 71.08 57.99
Equity Share Capital 31.39 31.39 31.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.24 22.66 18.47
Diluted EPS 20.24 22.66 18.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.24 22.66 18.47
Diluted EPS 20.24 22.66 18.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

