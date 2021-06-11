LG Balakrishnan Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 499.08 crore, up 40.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 499.08 crore in March 2021 up 40.07% from Rs. 356.31 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.99 crore in March 2021 up 346.72% from Rs. 12.98 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.86 crore in March 2021 up 155.1% from Rs. 36.01 crore in March 2020.

LG Balakrishnan EPS has increased to Rs. 18.47 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.14 in March 2020.

LG Balakrishnan shares closed at 353.20 on June 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.83% returns over the last 6 months and 63.22% over the last 12 months.