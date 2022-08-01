 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LG Balakrishnan Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 520.94 crore, up 32.71% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for LG Balakrishnan and Brothers are:

Net Sales at Rs 520.94 crore in June 2022 up 32.71% from Rs. 392.55 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.29 crore in June 2022 up 76.82% from Rs. 32.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.53 crore in June 2022 up 35.7% from Rs. 65.24 crore in June 2021.

LG Balakrishnan EPS has increased to Rs. 18.57 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.50 in June 2021.

LG Balakrishnan shares closed at 703.30 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.74% returns over the last 6 months and 31.61% over the last 12 months.

LG Balakrishnan and Brothers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 520.94 558.89 392.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 520.94 558.89 392.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 244.69 271.70 195.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.77 -10.85 -31.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 77.47 71.98 70.31
Depreciation 19.64 20.60 20.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 112.97 121.17 97.61
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.41 84.28 40.79
Other Income 3.48 3.33 3.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.89 87.61 44.77
Interest 1.20 2.64 1.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 67.69 84.97 43.16
Exceptional Items 9.44 5.02 --
P/L Before Tax 77.13 89.99 43.16
Tax 18.72 26.39 10.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 58.41 63.59 33.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 58.41 63.59 33.09
Minority Interest -0.13 -0.07 -0.13
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 58.29 63.53 32.96
Equity Share Capital 31.39 31.39 31.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.57 20.24 10.50
Diluted EPS 18.57 20.24 10.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.57 20.24 10.50
Diluted EPS 18.57 20.24 10.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:11 am
