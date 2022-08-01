LG Balakrishnan Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 520.94 crore, up 32.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 520.94 crore in June 2022 up 32.71% from Rs. 392.55 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.29 crore in June 2022 up 76.82% from Rs. 32.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.53 crore in June 2022 up 35.7% from Rs. 65.24 crore in June 2021.

LG Balakrishnan EPS has increased to Rs. 18.57 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.50 in June 2021.

LG Balakrishnan shares closed at 703.30 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.74% returns over the last 6 months and 31.61% over the last 12 months.