LG Balakrishnan Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 392.55 crore, up 101.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 392.55 crore in June 2021 up 101.7% from Rs. 194.63 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.96 crore in June 2021 up 643.33% from Rs. 6.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.24 crore in June 2021 up 340.22% from Rs. 14.82 crore in June 2020.

LG Balakrishnan EPS has increased to Rs. 10.50 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.93 in June 2020.

LG Balakrishnan shares closed at 498.80 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 60.31% returns over the last 6 months and 130.50% over the last 12 months.