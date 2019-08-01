LG Balakrishnan Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 367.83 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Jun'19 Mar'13 Jun'12 Net Sales/Income from operations 367.83 256.43 218.93 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 367.83 256.43 218.93 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 165.95 99.66 89.07 Purchase of Traded Goods -- 31.25 31.50 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.79 5.17 -2.38 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 61.78 28.04 22.27 Depreciation 18.22 7.80 7.21 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 92.32 72.81 57.36 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.78 11.69 13.91 Other Income 0.82 2.64 0.80 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.60 14.34 14.70 Interest 4.28 5.15 5.34 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.31 9.18 9.36 Exceptional Items 2.30 -- -- P/L Before Tax 20.61 9.18 9.36 Tax 7.09 0.77 1.93 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.52 8.42 7.43 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.52 8.42 7.43 Minority Interest 0.22 0.09 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.60 -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 14.35 8.51 7.43 Equity Share Capital 31.39 7.85 7.85 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.57 10.84 9.47 Diluted EPS 4.57 10.84 9.47 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.57 10.84 9.47 Diluted EPS 4.57 10.84 9.47 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- 0.43 Share Holding (%) -- -- 54.30 Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- 0.36 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- 100.00 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- 45.70 Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited