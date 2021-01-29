LG Balakrishnan Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 498.28 crore, up 22.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 498.28 crore in December 2020 up 22.51% from Rs. 406.72 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.74 crore in December 2020 up 93.09% from Rs. 27.83 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.22 crore in December 2020 up 66.91% from Rs. 55.85 crore in December 2019.

LG Balakrishnan EPS has increased to Rs. 17.11 in December 2020 from Rs. 8.87 in December 2019.

LG Balakrishnan shares closed at 282.20 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.65% returns over the last 6 months and -11.69% over the last 12 months.