Lexus Granito Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.68 crore, up 30.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lexus Granito(India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.68 crore in March 2023 up 30.54% from Rs. 28.86 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2023 down 133.32% from Rs. 10.14 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2023 down 83.65% from Rs. 13.21 crore in March 2022.
Lexus Granito shares closed at 63.25 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.42% returns over the last 6 months and -13.06% over the last 12 months.
|Lexus Granito(India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.68
|26.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.68
|26.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.78
|12.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.55
|1.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.31
|0.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.95
|0.98
|Depreciation
|4.38
|4.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.39
|10.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.68
|-3.69
|Other Income
|0.46
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.22
|-3.60
|Interest
|1.10
|1.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.31
|-4.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.31
|-4.96
|Tax
|0.07
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.38
|-5.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.38
|-5.03
|Equity Share Capital
|19.19
|19.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.74
|-2.62
|Diluted EPS
|-1.74
|-2.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.74
|-2.62
|Diluted EPS
|-1.74
|-2.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited