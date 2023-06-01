English
    Lexus Granito Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.68 crore, up 30.54% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lexus Granito(India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.68 crore in March 2023 up 30.54% from Rs. 28.86 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2023 down 133.32% from Rs. 10.14 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2023 down 83.65% from Rs. 13.21 crore in March 2022.

    Lexus Granito shares closed at 63.25 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.42% returns over the last 6 months and -13.06% over the last 12 months.

    Lexus Granito(India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.6826.87
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations37.6826.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.7812.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.551.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.310.93
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost0.950.98
    Depreciation4.384.32
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses11.3910.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.68-3.69
    Other Income0.460.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.22-3.60
    Interest1.101.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.31-4.96
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax-3.31-4.96
    Tax0.070.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.38-5.03
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.38-5.03
    Equity Share Capital19.1919.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.74-2.62
    Diluted EPS-1.74-2.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.74-2.62
    Diluted EPS-1.74-2.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Lexus Granito #Lexus Granito(India) #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:11 am