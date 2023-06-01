Lexus Granito Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.68 crore, up 30.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.68 crore in March 2023 up 30.54% from Rs. 28.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2023 down 133.32% from Rs. 10.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2023 down 83.65% from Rs. 13.21 crore in March 2022.

Lexus Granito shares closed at 63.25 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.42% returns over the last 6 months and -13.06% over the last 12 months.