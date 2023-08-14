English
    Lexus Granito Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.57 crore, up 55.04% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lexus Granito(India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.57 crore in June 2023 up 55.04% from Rs. 20.37 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.47 crore in June 2023 down 57.61% from Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2023 down 79.17% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022.

    Lexus Granito shares closed at 37.80 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -39.18% returns over the last 6 months

    Lexus Granito(India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.5737.6820.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.5737.6820.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.7820.786.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.542.553.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.030.311.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.990.950.67
    Depreciation2.554.382.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.1811.397.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.45-2.68-1.49
    Other Income0.100.460.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.35-2.22-1.41
    Interest0.971.100.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.32-3.31-2.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.32-3.31-2.15
    Tax0.150.070.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.47-3.38-2.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.47-3.38-2.20
    Equity Share Capital19.1919.1919.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.81-1.74-1.15
    Diluted EPS-1.81-1.74-1.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.81-1.74-1.15
    Diluted EPS-1.81-1.74-1.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:00 am

