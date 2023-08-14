Lexus Granito Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.57 crore, up 55.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.57 crore in June 2023 up 55.04% from Rs. 20.37 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.47 crore in June 2023 down 57.61% from Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2023 down 79.17% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022.

Lexus Granito shares closed at 37.80 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -39.18% returns over the last 6 months