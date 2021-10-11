Lesha Ind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 41.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in September 2021 down 41.64% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021 up 587.74% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021 up 600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020.

Lesha Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2020.

Lesha Ind shares closed at 7.52 on October 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 609.43% returns over the last 6 months and 465.41% over the last 12 months.