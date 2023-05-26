Lesha Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore, down 64.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lesha Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore in March 2023 down 64.87% from Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2023 down 216.08% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2023 down 208.33% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.
Lesha Ind shares closed at 3.82 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -41.14% returns over the last 6 months and -80.90% over the last 12 months.
|Lesha Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.29
|1.46
|3.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.29
|1.46
|3.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.26
|1.37
|3.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.26
|0.04
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|0.02
|0.36
|Other Income
|-0.14
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.40
|0.02
|0.36
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.40
|0.02
|0.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.40
|0.02
|0.36
|Tax
|-0.06
|0.00
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.34
|0.02
|0.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.34
|0.02
|0.29
|Equity Share Capital
|11.00
|11.00
|11.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.00
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|--
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.00
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|--
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited