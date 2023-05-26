English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Lesha Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore, down 64.87% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 10:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lesha Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore in March 2023 down 64.87% from Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2023 down 216.08% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2023 down 208.33% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.

    Lesha Ind shares closed at 3.82 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -41.14% returns over the last 6 months and -80.90% over the last 12 months.

    Lesha Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.291.463.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.291.463.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.261.373.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.06
    Depreciation0.010.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.260.040.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.250.020.36
    Other Income-0.14--0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.400.020.36
    Interest0.00--0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.400.020.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.400.020.36
    Tax-0.060.000.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.340.020.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.340.020.29
    Equity Share Capital11.0011.0011.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.000.03
    Diluted EPS-0.03--0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.000.03
    Diluted EPS-0.03--0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

