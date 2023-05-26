Lesha Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore, down 64.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore in March 2023 down 64.87% from Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2023 down 216.08% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2023 down 208.33% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.

Lesha Ind shares closed at 3.82 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -41.14% returns over the last 6 months and -80.90% over the last 12 months.