Lesha Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.69 crore, up 107.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.69 crore in June 2022 up 107.34% from Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022 up 1015.18% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 up 1133.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

Lesha Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2021.

Lesha Ind shares closed at 12.26 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 81.63% returns over the last 6 months and 96.47% over the last 12 months.