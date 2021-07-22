Lesha Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 up 149.03% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 up 150% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

Lesha Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2020.

Lesha Ind shares closed at 3.35 on July 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 308.54% returns over the last 6 months and 204.55% over the last 12 months.