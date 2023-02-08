Lesha Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.46 crore, down 24.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.46 crore in December 2022 down 24.43% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 121.84% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.