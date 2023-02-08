Lesha Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.46 crore, down 24.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.46 crore in December 2022 down 24.43% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 121.84% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Lesha Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

Read More

Lesha Ind shares closed at 5.02 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -63.01% returns over the last 6 months and -21.44% over the last 12 months.