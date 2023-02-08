English
    Lesha Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.46 crore, down 24.43% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 05:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lesha Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.46 crore in December 2022 down 24.43% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 121.84% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    Lesha Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.461.461.94
    Total Income From Operations1.461.461.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.371.201.71
    Employees Cost0.020.060.04
    Depreciation0.010.010.00
    Other Expenses0.040.080.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.120.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.120.01
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.020.120.01
    P/L Before Tax0.020.120.01
    Tax0.000.010.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.020.110.01
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.020.110.01
    Equity Share Capital11.0011.0011.00
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.010.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.010.00
    Public Share Holding
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited