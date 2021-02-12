Lesha Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020 up 301.88% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020 up 320% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

Lesha Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2019.

Lesha Ind shares closed at 0.82 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)