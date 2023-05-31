Lemon Tree Hote Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 95.24 crore, up 156.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.24 crore in March 2023 up 156.2% from Rs. 37.17 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.21 crore in March 2023 up 1248.51% from Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.70 crore in March 2023 up 383.13% from Rs. 12.15 crore in March 2022.

Lemon Tree Hote EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2022.

Lemon Tree Hote shares closed at 95.55 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.47% returns over the last 6 months and 59.78% over the last 12 months.