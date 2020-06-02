App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 09:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lemon Tree Hote Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 62.05 crore, down 15.42% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 62.05 crore in March 2020 down 15.42% from Rs. 73.37 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.68 crore in March 2020 down 79.73% from Rs. 37.87 crore in March 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.49 crore in March 2020 down 18.2% from Rs. 31.16 crore in March 2019.

Lemon Tree Hote EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.48 in March 2019.

Lemon Tree Hote shares closed at 18.90 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -68.99% returns over the last 6 months and -73.73% over the last 12 months.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations62.0575.8973.37
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations62.0575.8973.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3.834.414.10
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel4.324.935.18
Employees Cost15.0315.1414.65
Depreciation5.144.864.75
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses13.6315.7821.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.1130.7823.48
Other Income0.232.022.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.3532.8026.41
Interest11.5512.659.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.8020.1516.53
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax8.8020.1516.53
Tax1.124.92-21.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.6815.2237.87
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.6815.2237.87
Equity Share Capital790.31790.25789.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.100.190.48
Diluted EPS0.100.190.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.100.190.48
Diluted EPS0.100.190.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited




First Published on Jun 2, 2020 09:41 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Lemon Tree Hote #Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. #Results

