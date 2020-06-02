Lemon Tree Hote Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 62.05 crore, down 15.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.05 crore in March 2020 down 15.42% from Rs. 73.37 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.68 crore in March 2020 down 79.73% from Rs. 37.87 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.49 crore in March 2020 down 18.2% from Rs. 31.16 crore in March 2019.

Lemon Tree Hote EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.48 in March 2019.

Lemon Tree Hote shares closed at 18.90 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -68.99% returns over the last 6 months and -73.73% over the last 12 months.