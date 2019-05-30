Lemon Tree Hote Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 73.37 crore, up 28.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.37 crore in March 2019 up 28.71% from Rs. 57.01 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.87 crore in March 2019 up 296.62% from Rs. 9.55 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.16 crore in March 2019 up 31.2% from Rs. 23.75 crore in March 2018.

Lemon Tree Hote EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2018.

Lemon Tree Hote shares closed at 74.70 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.11% returns over the last 6 months and 6.56% over the last 12 months.