    Lemon Tree Hote Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 74.75 crore, up 14.35% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 74.75 crore in June 2023 up 14.35% from Rs. 65.36 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.89 crore in June 2023 up 5.89% from Rs. 13.11 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.51 crore in June 2023 up 7.38% from Rs. 34.00 crore in June 2022.

    Lemon Tree Hote EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.17 in June 2022.

    Lemon Tree Hote shares closed at 95.65 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.22% returns over the last 6 months and 24.79% over the last 12 months.

    Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations74.7595.2465.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations74.7595.2465.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.923.102.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel5.464.88--
    Employees Cost15.5014.1912.43
    Depreciation5.264.925.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.5716.1516.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.0551.9928.89
    Other Income0.201.780.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.2553.7828.99
    Interest11.6311.2610.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.6242.5118.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.6242.5118.48
    Tax5.7312.315.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.8930.2113.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.8930.2113.11
    Equity Share Capital791.63791.61791.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.180.380.17
    Diluted EPS0.180.380.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.180.380.17
    Diluted EPS0.180.380.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Lemon Tree Hote #Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 11:22 am

