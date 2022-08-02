 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Lemon Tree Hote Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.36 crore, up 421.77% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 11:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 65.36 crore in June 2022 up 421.77% from Rs. 12.53 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.11 crore in June 2022 up 204.07% from Rs. 12.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.00 crore in June 2022 up 2546.04% from Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2021.

Lemon Tree Hote EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2021.

Lemon Tree Hote shares closed at 68.90 on August 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.99% returns over the last 6 months and 69.70% over the last 12 months.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 65.36 37.17 12.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 65.36 37.17 12.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.89 1.82 0.60
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.43 11.20 6.87
Depreciation 5.01 5.05 5.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.14 14.01 6.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.89 5.10 -7.17
Other Income 0.11 2.01 0.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.99 7.10 -6.74
Interest 10.51 10.78 11.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.48 -3.67 -17.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.48 -3.67 -17.80
Tax 5.37 -1.04 -5.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.11 -2.63 -12.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.11 -2.63 -12.60
Equity Share Capital 791.29 790.81 790.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.17 -0.03 -0.16
Diluted EPS 0.17 -0.03 -0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.17 -0.03 -0.16
Diluted EPS 0.17 -0.03 -0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Lemon Tree Hote #Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. #Results
first published: Aug 2, 2022 11:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.