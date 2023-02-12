Lemon Tree Hote Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.67 crore, up 76.7% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 81.67 67.98 46.22 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 81.67 67.98 46.22 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 3.23 3.07 2.41 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 13.49 13.00 10.49 Depreciation 5.03 4.98 5.28 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 15.70 18.21 13.14 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.21 28.73 14.89 Other Income 0.15 0.10 0.42 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.35 28.83 15.31 Interest 10.24 10.62 11.42 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.12 18.21 3.89 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 34.12 18.21 3.89 Tax 10.00 5.27 1.13 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.11 12.94 2.76 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.11 12.94 2.76 Equity Share Capital 791.55 791.46 790.62 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.30 0.16 0.03 Diluted EPS 0.30 0.16 0.03 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.30 0.16 0.03 Diluted EPS 0.30 0.16 0.03 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited