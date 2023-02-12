 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lemon Tree Hote Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.67 crore, up 76.7% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. are:Net Sales at Rs 81.67 crore in December 2022 up 76.7% from Rs. 46.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.11 crore in December 2022 up 773.91% from Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.38 crore in December 2022 up 139.83% from Rs. 20.59 crore in December 2021.
Lemon Tree Hote EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021. Lemon Tree Hote shares closed at 76.00 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.85% returns over the last 6 months and 52.15% over the last 12 months.
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations81.6767.9846.22
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations81.6767.9846.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3.233.072.41
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost13.4913.0010.49
Depreciation5.034.985.28
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses15.7018.2113.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.2128.7314.89
Other Income0.150.100.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.3528.8315.31
Interest10.2410.6211.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.1218.213.89
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax34.1218.213.89
Tax10.005.271.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.1112.942.76
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.1112.942.76
Equity Share Capital791.55791.46790.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.300.160.03
Diluted EPS0.300.160.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.300.160.03
Diluted EPS0.300.160.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

