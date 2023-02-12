Lemon Tree Hote Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.67 crore, up 76.7% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. are:Net Sales at Rs 81.67 crore in December 2022 up 76.7% from Rs. 46.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.11 crore in December 2022 up 773.91% from Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.38 crore in December 2022 up 139.83% from Rs. 20.59 crore in December 2021.
Lemon Tree Hote EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021.
|Lemon Tree Hote shares closed at 76.00 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.85% returns over the last 6 months and 52.15% over the last 12 months.
|Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|81.67
|67.98
|46.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|81.67
|67.98
|46.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.23
|3.07
|2.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.49
|13.00
|10.49
|Depreciation
|5.03
|4.98
|5.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.70
|18.21
|13.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|44.21
|28.73
|14.89
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.10
|0.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|44.35
|28.83
|15.31
|Interest
|10.24
|10.62
|11.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|34.12
|18.21
|3.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|34.12
|18.21
|3.89
|Tax
|10.00
|5.27
|1.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|24.11
|12.94
|2.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|24.11
|12.94
|2.76
|Equity Share Capital
|791.55
|791.46
|790.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.30
|0.16
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.30
|0.16
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.30
|0.16
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.30
|0.16
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited