Lemon Tree Hote Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 46.22 crore, up 126.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.22 crore in December 2021 up 126.96% from Rs. 20.37 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2021 up 134.15% from Rs. 8.08 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.59 crore in December 2021 up 227.34% from Rs. 6.29 crore in December 2020.

Lemon Tree Hote EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2020.

Lemon Tree Hote shares closed at 49.95 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.25% returns over the last 6 months and 20.65% over the last 12 months.