Lemon Tree Hote Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 71.76 crore, up 13.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.76 crore in December 2018 up 13.9% from Rs. 63.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.95 crore in December 2018 up 48.61% from Rs. 8.04 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.29 crore in December 2018 up 17.39% from Rs. 24.10 crore in December 2017.

Lemon Tree Hote EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2017.

Lemon Tree Hote shares closed at 72.95 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.13% returns over the last 6 months and 1.81% over the last 12 months.