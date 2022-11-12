 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Lemon Tree Hote Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 196.72 crore, up 103.02% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 196.72 crore in September 2022 up 103.02% from Rs. 96.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.77 crore in September 2022 up 180.54% from Rs. 20.82 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.35 crore in September 2022 up 163.62% from Rs. 35.79 crore in September 2021.

Lemon Tree Hote EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in September 2021.

Lemon Tree Hote shares closed at 88.90 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 52.36% returns over the last 6 months and 60.61% over the last 12 months.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 196.72 192.04 96.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 196.72 192.04 96.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12.29 11.60 6.48
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 36.07 34.54 23.08
Depreciation 25.03 24.50 26.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 54.72 58.32 33.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.60 63.09 7.62
Other Income 0.72 0.25 1.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.32 63.34 9.54
Interest 44.60 42.91 44.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.72 20.43 -35.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.72 20.43 -35.06
Tax 5.61 7.13 -1.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.11 13.30 -33.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.11 13.30 -33.63
Minority Interest -2.59 0.28 12.35
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.25 0.27 0.46
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.77 13.85 -20.82
Equity Share Capital 791.46 791.29 790.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.21 0.18 -0.26
Diluted EPS 0.21 0.18 -0.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.21 0.18 -0.26
Diluted EPS 0.21 0.18 -0.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Lemon Tree Hote #Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. #Results
first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:51 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.