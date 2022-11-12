Lemon Tree Hote Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 196.72 crore, up 103.02% Y-o-Y

English
    November 12, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 196.72 crore in September 2022 up 103.02% from Rs. 96.90 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.77 crore in September 2022 up 180.54% from Rs. 20.82 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.35 crore in September 2022 up 163.62% from Rs. 35.79 crore in September 2021.

    Lemon Tree Hote EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in September 2021.

    Close

    Lemon Tree Hote shares closed at 88.90 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 52.36% returns over the last 6 months and 60.61% over the last 12 months.

    Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations196.72192.0496.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations196.72192.0496.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.2911.606.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.0734.5423.08
    Depreciation25.0324.5026.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses54.7258.3233.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.6063.097.62
    Other Income0.720.251.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.3263.349.54
    Interest44.6042.9144.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.7220.43-35.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.7220.43-35.06
    Tax5.617.13-1.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.1113.30-33.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.1113.30-33.63
    Minority Interest-2.590.2812.35
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.250.270.46
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.7713.85-20.82
    Equity Share Capital791.46791.29790.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.210.18-0.26
    Diluted EPS0.210.18-0.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.210.18-0.26
    Diluted EPS0.210.18-0.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

