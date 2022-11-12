Lemon Tree Hote Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 196.72 crore, up 103.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 196.72 crore in September 2022 up 103.02% from Rs. 96.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.77 crore in September 2022 up 180.54% from Rs. 20.82 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.35 crore in September 2022 up 163.62% from Rs. 35.79 crore in September 2021.

Lemon Tree Hote EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in September 2021.

Lemon Tree Hote shares closed at 88.90 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 52.36% returns over the last 6 months and 60.61% over the last 12 months.