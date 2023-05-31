English
    Lemon Tree Hote Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 252.69 crore, up 111.38% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 252.69 crore in March 2023 up 111.38% from Rs. 119.54 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.97 crore in March 2023 up 278.59% from Rs. 24.62 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.45 crore in March 2023 up 391.1% from Rs. 29.21 crore in March 2022.

    Lemon Tree Hote EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2022.

    Lemon Tree Hote shares closed at 95.55 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.47% returns over the last 6 months and 59.78% over the last 12 months.

    Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations252.69233.55119.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations252.69233.55119.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.8813.138.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel15.97----
    Employees Cost40.9938.1428.84
    Depreciation23.5223.5526.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.9755.8160.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax116.36102.92-4.93
    Other Income3.570.567.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax119.93103.482.69
    Interest46.6944.4942.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax73.2458.98-39.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax73.2458.98-39.72
    Tax14.3510.61-0.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.8948.37-39.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.8948.37-39.45
    Minority Interest-15.05-8.6214.54
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.130.220.29
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates43.9739.97-24.62
    Equity Share Capital791.61791.55790.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.560.51-0.31
    Diluted EPS0.560.51-0.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.560.51-0.31
    Diluted EPS0.560.51-0.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 31, 2023 03:00 pm