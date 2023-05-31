Lemon Tree Hote Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 252.69 crore, up 111.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 252.69 crore in March 2023 up 111.38% from Rs. 119.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.97 crore in March 2023 up 278.59% from Rs. 24.62 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.45 crore in March 2023 up 391.1% from Rs. 29.21 crore in March 2022.

Lemon Tree Hote EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2022.

Lemon Tree Hote shares closed at 95.55 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.47% returns over the last 6 months and 59.78% over the last 12 months.