Lemon Tree Hote Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 95.08 crore, down 46.02% Y-o-Y
June 16, 2021 / 12:47 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 95.08 crore in March 2021 down 46.02% from Rs. 176.13 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.82 crore in March 2021 up 6.13% from Rs. 17.92 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.42 crore in March 2021 down 52.73% from Rs. 64.36 crore in March 2020.
Lemon Tree Hote shares closed at 42.05 on June 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -3.00% returns over the last 6 months and 39.24% over the last 12 months.
|Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|95.08
|68.38
|199.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|95.08
|68.38
|199.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.94
|5.36
|16.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|10.22
|8.74
|15.99
|Employees Cost
|22.56
|15.79
|42.07
|Depreciation
|26.11
|27.33
|22.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.84
|18.42
|43.62
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.41
|-7.26
|58.51
|Other Income
|1.89
|4.36
|3.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.31
|-2.90
|61.68
|Interest
|43.12
|47.53
|45.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-38.81
|-50.43
|16.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-38.81
|-50.43
|16.48
|Tax
|-14.16
|-4.77
|4.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-24.65
|-45.66
|11.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-24.65
|-45.66
|11.93
|Minority Interest
|9.90
|14.48
|1.12
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-2.06
|-0.07
|-0.84
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-16.82
|-31.25
|12.20
|Equity Share Capital
|790.42
|790.34
|790.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-0.40
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-0.40
|0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-0.40
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-0.40
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
