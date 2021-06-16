Lemon Tree Hote Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 95.08 crore, down 46.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.08 crore in March 2021 down 46.02% from Rs. 176.13 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.82 crore in March 2021 up 6.13% from Rs. 17.92 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.42 crore in March 2021 down 52.73% from Rs. 64.36 crore in March 2020.

Lemon Tree Hote shares closed at 42.05 on June 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -3.00% returns over the last 6 months and 39.24% over the last 12 months.