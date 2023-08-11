English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Lemon Tree Hote Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 222.26 crore, up 15.73% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 222.26 crore in June 2023 up 15.73% from Rs. 192.04 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.46 crore in June 2023 up 69.37% from Rs. 13.85 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.84 crore in June 2023 up 21.63% from Rs. 87.84 crore in June 2022.

    Lemon Tree Hote EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2022.

    Lemon Tree Hote shares closed at 95.65 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.22% returns over the last 6 months and 24.79% over the last 12 months.

    Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations222.26252.69192.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations222.26252.69192.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.4312.8811.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel19.2815.97--
    Employees Cost42.5940.9934.54
    Depreciation22.7923.5224.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.4642.9758.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.70116.3663.09
    Other Income2.353.570.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.05119.9363.34
    Interest48.1446.6942.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.9173.2420.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax35.9173.2420.43
    Tax8.6914.357.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.2258.8913.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.2258.8913.30
    Minority Interest-4.07-15.050.28
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.310.130.27
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates23.4643.9713.85
    Equity Share Capital791.63791.61791.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.300.560.18
    Diluted EPS0.300.560.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.300.560.18
    Diluted EPS0.300.560.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Lemon Tree Hote #Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 11:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!