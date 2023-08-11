Lemon Tree Hote Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 222.26 crore, up 15.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 222.26 crore in June 2023 up 15.73% from Rs. 192.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.46 crore in June 2023 up 69.37% from Rs. 13.85 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.84 crore in June 2023 up 21.63% from Rs. 87.84 crore in June 2022.

Lemon Tree Hote EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2022.

Lemon Tree Hote shares closed at 95.65 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.22% returns over the last 6 months and 24.79% over the last 12 months.