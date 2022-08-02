English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Lemon Tree Hote Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 192.04 crore, up 355.57% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2022 / 11:31 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 192.04 crore in June 2022 up 355.57% from Rs. 42.15 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.85 crore in June 2022 up 134.53% from Rs. 40.12 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.84 crore in June 2022 up 4184.88% from Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2021.

    Lemon Tree Hote EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.51 in June 2021.

    Close

    Lemon Tree Hote shares closed at 68.90 on August 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.99% returns over the last 6 months and 69.70% over the last 12 months.

    Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations192.04119.5442.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations192.04119.5442.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.608.413.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.5428.8417.41
    Depreciation24.5026.5226.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses58.3260.7021.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.09-4.93-26.24
    Other Income0.257.632.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.342.69-24.11
    Interest42.9142.4143.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.43-39.72-67.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.43-39.72-67.28
    Tax7.13-0.27-7.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.30-39.45-59.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.30-39.45-59.74
    Minority Interest0.2814.5419.69
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.270.29-0.07
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.85-24.62-40.12
    Equity Share Capital791.29790.81790.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.18-0.31-0.51
    Diluted EPS0.18-0.31-0.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.18-0.31-0.51
    Diluted EPS0.18-0.31-0.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Lemon Tree Hote #Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. #Results
    first published: Aug 2, 2022 11:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.