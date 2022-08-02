Lemon Tree Hote Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 192.04 crore, up 355.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 192.04 crore in June 2022 up 355.57% from Rs. 42.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.85 crore in June 2022 up 134.53% from Rs. 40.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.84 crore in June 2022 up 4184.88% from Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2021.

Lemon Tree Hote EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.51 in June 2021.

Lemon Tree Hote shares closed at 68.90 on August 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.99% returns over the last 6 months and 69.70% over the last 12 months.