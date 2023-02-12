Lemon Tree Hote Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 233.55 crore, up 62.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 233.55 crore in December 2022 up 62.58% from Rs. 143.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.97 crore in December 2022 up 2233.69% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.03 crore in December 2022 up 93.53% from Rs. 65.64 crore in December 2021.