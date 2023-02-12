 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lemon Tree Hote Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 233.55 crore, up 62.58% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 233.55 crore in December 2022 up 62.58% from Rs. 143.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.97 crore in December 2022 up 2233.69% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.03 crore in December 2022 up 93.53% from Rs. 65.64 crore in December 2021.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 233.55 196.72 143.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 233.55 196.72 143.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.13 12.29 9.76
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- 13.16
Employees Cost 38.14 36.07 27.98
Depreciation 23.55 25.03 25.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 55.81 54.72 29.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 102.92 68.60 37.87
Other Income 0.56 0.72 2.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.48 69.32 40.22
Interest 44.49 44.60 43.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 58.98 24.72 -3.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 58.98 24.72 -3.58
Tax 10.61 5.61 2.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.37 19.11 -5.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.37 19.11 -5.59
Minority Interest -8.62 -2.59 3.35
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.22 0.25 0.36
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 39.97 16.77 -1.87
Equity Share Capital 791.55 791.46 790.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.51 0.21 -0.02
Diluted EPS 0.51 0.21 -0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.51 0.21 -0.02
Diluted EPS 0.51 0.21 -0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
