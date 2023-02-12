Lemon Tree Hote Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 233.55 crore, up 62.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 233.55 crore in December 2022 up 62.58% from Rs. 143.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.97 crore in December 2022 up 2233.69% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.03 crore in December 2022 up 93.53% from Rs. 65.64 crore in December 2021.

Lemon Tree Hote EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.

Read More

Lemon Tree Hote shares closed at 76.05 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.65% returns over the last 6 months and 51.80% over the last 12 months.