    Lemon Tree Hote Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 233.55 crore, up 62.58% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 233.55 crore in December 2022 up 62.58% from Rs. 143.65 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.97 crore in December 2022 up 2233.69% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.03 crore in December 2022 up 93.53% from Rs. 65.64 crore in December 2021.

    Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations233.55196.72143.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations233.55196.72143.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.1312.299.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel----13.16
    Employees Cost38.1436.0727.98
    Depreciation23.5525.0325.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses55.8154.7229.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax102.9268.6037.87
    Other Income0.560.722.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax103.4869.3240.22
    Interest44.4944.6043.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax58.9824.72-3.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax58.9824.72-3.58
    Tax10.615.612.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities48.3719.11-5.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period48.3719.11-5.59
    Minority Interest-8.62-2.593.35
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.220.250.36
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates39.9716.77-1.87
    Equity Share Capital791.55791.46790.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.510.21-0.02
    Diluted EPS0.510.21-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.510.21-0.02
    Diluted EPS0.510.21-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited