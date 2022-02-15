Lemon Tree Hote Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 143.65 crore, up 110.09% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2022 / 01:45 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 143.65 crore in December 2021 up 110.09% from Rs. 68.38 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021 up 94% from Rs. 31.25 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.64 crore in December 2021 up 168.69% from Rs. 24.43 crore in December 2020.
Lemon Tree Hote shares closed at 47.20 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.49% returns over the last 6 months and 7.89% over the last 12 months.
|Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|143.65
|96.90
|68.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|143.65
|96.90
|68.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.76
|6.48
|5.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|13.16
|--
|8.74
|Employees Cost
|27.98
|23.08
|15.79
|Depreciation
|25.42
|26.25
|27.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.47
|33.46
|18.42
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|37.87
|7.62
|-7.26
|Other Income
|2.35
|1.92
|4.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|40.22
|9.54
|-2.90
|Interest
|43.80
|44.60
|47.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.58
|-35.06
|-50.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.58
|-35.06
|-50.43
|Tax
|2.01
|-1.43
|-4.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.59
|-33.63
|-45.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.59
|-33.63
|-45.66
|Minority Interest
|3.35
|12.35
|14.48
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.36
|0.46
|-0.07
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.87
|-20.82
|-31.25
|Equity Share Capital
|790.62
|790.58
|790.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.26
|-0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.26
|-0.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.26
|-0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.26
|-0.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
