Lemon Tree Hote Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 143.65 crore, up 110.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 143.65 crore in December 2021 up 110.09% from Rs. 68.38 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021 up 94% from Rs. 31.25 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.64 crore in December 2021 up 168.69% from Rs. 24.43 crore in December 2020.

Lemon Tree Hote shares closed at 47.20 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.49% returns over the last 6 months and 7.89% over the last 12 months.