Lehar Footwears Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 48.98 crore, up 71.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.98 crore in September 2021 up 71.04% from Rs. 28.64 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2021 up 510.72% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.46 crore in September 2021 up 56.56% from Rs. 2.21 crore in September 2020.

Lehar Footwears EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.13 in September 2020.

Lehar Footwears shares closed at 32.85 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 18.38% returns over the last 6 months and 93.81% over the last 12 months.