Lehar Footwears Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.39 crore, up 68.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.39 crore in March 2023 up 68.17% from Rs. 29.96 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2023 up 2901.75% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.69 crore in March 2023 up 103.91% from Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2022.

Lehar Footwears EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2022.

Lehar Footwears shares closed at 131.04 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.33% returns over the last 6 months and 238.60% over the last 12 months.