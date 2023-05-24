English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Lehar Footwears Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.39 crore, up 68.17% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lehar Footwears are:

    Net Sales at Rs 50.39 crore in March 2023 up 68.17% from Rs. 29.96 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2023 up 2901.75% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.69 crore in March 2023 up 103.91% from Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2022.

    Lehar Footwears EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2022.

    Lehar Footwears shares closed at 131.04 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.33% returns over the last 6 months and 238.60% over the last 12 months.

    Lehar Footwears
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations50.3935.6929.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations50.3935.6929.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.1121.0324.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.833.680.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.85-3.11-4.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.522.352.12
    Depreciation0.890.850.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.708.646.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.182.250.69
    Other Income0.620.050.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.802.301.42
    Interest1.461.261.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.341.040.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.341.040.34
    Tax0.62-0.050.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.711.090.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.711.090.06
    Equity Share Capital15.6613.6813.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.220.800.04
    Diluted EPS1.220.800.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.220.800.04
    Diluted EPS1.220.800.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Leather Products #Lehar Footwears #Results
    first published: May 24, 2023 09:15 am