Lehar Footwears Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.96 crore, down 40.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.96 crore in March 2022 down 40.82% from Rs. 50.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 93.85% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2022 down 30.3% from Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2021.

Lehar Footwears EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.68 in March 2021.

Lehar Footwears shares closed at 37.80 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)