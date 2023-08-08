Lehar Footwears Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.73 crore, up 77.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.73 crore in June 2023 up 77.28% from Rs. 36.51 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2023 up 694% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.47 crore in June 2023 up 136.8% from Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2022.

Lehar Footwears EPS has increased to Rs. 1.45 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2022.

Lehar Footwears shares closed at 135.70 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 64.39% returns over the last 6 months and 193.72% over the last 12 months.