English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Lehar Footwears Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.73 crore, up 77.28% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lehar Footwears are:

    Net Sales at Rs 64.73 crore in June 2023 up 77.28% from Rs. 36.51 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2023 up 694% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.47 crore in June 2023 up 136.8% from Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2022.

    Lehar Footwears EPS has increased to Rs. 1.45 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2022.

    Lehar Footwears shares closed at 135.70 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 64.39% returns over the last 6 months and 193.72% over the last 12 months.

    Lehar Footwears
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations64.7350.3936.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations64.7350.3936.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.8228.1128.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.229.832.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.52-0.85-6.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.502.522.23
    Depreciation1.030.890.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.376.708.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.273.181.27
    Other Income0.170.620.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.443.801.45
    Interest1.401.461.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.042.340.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.042.340.39
    Tax0.760.620.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.291.710.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.291.710.29
    Equity Share Capital16.3315.6613.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.451.220.21
    Diluted EPS1.451.220.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.451.220.21
    Diluted EPS1.451.220.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Leather Products #Lehar Footwears #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!