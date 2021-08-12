Lehar Footwears Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.14 crore, up 28.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.14 crore in June 2021 up 28.63% from Rs. 24.21 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2021 up 168.76% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.38 crore in June 2021 up 852% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020.

Lehar Footwears EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.79 in June 2020.

Lehar Footwears shares closed at 40.05 on August 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 89.36% returns over the last 6 months and 99.25% over the last 12 months.