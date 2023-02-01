Lehar Footwears Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.69 crore, up 30.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.69 crore in December 2022 up 30.28% from Rs. 27.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2022 up 79.15% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.15 crore in December 2022 up 16.24% from Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2021.