    Lehar Footwears Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.69 crore, up 30.28% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lehar Footwears are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.69 crore in December 2022 up 30.28% from Rs. 27.40 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2022 up 79.15% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.15 crore in December 2022 up 16.24% from Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2021.

    Lehar Footwears
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.6979.5727.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.6979.5727.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.0325.4918.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.6833.301.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.114.95-2.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.352.432.05
    Depreciation0.850.860.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.648.834.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.253.711.61
    Other Income0.050.290.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.304.001.85
    Interest1.261.241.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.042.770.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.042.770.80
    Tax-0.050.730.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.092.040.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.092.040.61
    Equity Share Capital13.6813.6813.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.801.490.45
    Diluted EPS0.801.490.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.801.490.45
    Diluted EPS0.801.490.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited