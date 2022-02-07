Lehar Footwears Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.40 crore, down 37.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.40 crore in December 2021 down 37.25% from Rs. 43.66 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021 down 35.45% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2021 down 16.87% from Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2020.

Lehar Footwears EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.69 in December 2020.

Lehar Footwears shares closed at 44.95 on February 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.35% returns over the last 6 months and 103.85% over the last 12 months.