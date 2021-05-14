MARKET NEWS

Leena Cons Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 24.89% Y-o-Y

May 14, 2021 / 08:13 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Leena Consultancy are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2021 down 24.89% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 down 85.67% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

Leena Cons shares closed at 13.09 on January 31, 2014 (BSE)

Close
Leena Consultancy
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations0.020.010.02
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.020.010.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost------
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.020.010.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.000.00
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.000.00
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.010.000.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.010.000.00
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.010.000.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.010.000.00
Equity Share Capital0.240.240.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.24-0.16-0.13
Diluted EPS-0.24-0.16-0.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.24-0.16-0.13
Diluted EPS-0.24-0.16-0.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 14, 2021 08:00 pm

