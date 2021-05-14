Leena Cons Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 24.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2021 down 24.89% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 down 85.67% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

Leena Cons shares closed at 13.09 on January 31, 2014 (BSE)