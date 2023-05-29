Lee and Nee Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore, up 42.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore in March 2023 up 42.99% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 677.1% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 25% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

Lee and Nee shares closed at 6.84 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.19% returns over the last 6 months and -49.59% over the last 12 months.