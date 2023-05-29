Lee and Nee Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore, up 42.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lee and Nee Softwares (Exports) are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore in March 2023 up 42.99% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 677.1% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 25% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.
Lee and Nee shares closed at 6.84 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.19% returns over the last 6 months and -49.59% over the last 12 months.
|Lee and Nee Softwares (Exports)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.52
|1.99
|1.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.52
|1.99
|1.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.18
|0.62
|0.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.84
|0.67
|0.63
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.57
|0.96
|0.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|-0.27
|-0.12
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.35
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.08
|0.07
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.08
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.04
|0.08
|0.07
|Tax
|0.08
|--
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|0.08
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|0.08
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|55.77
|55.77
|55.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.01
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.01
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited