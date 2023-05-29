English
    Lee and Nee Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore, up 42.99% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lee and Nee Softwares (Exports) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore in March 2023 up 42.99% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 677.1% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 25% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

    Lee and Nee shares closed at 6.84 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.19% returns over the last 6 months and -49.59% over the last 12 months.

    Lee and Nee Softwares (Exports)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.521.991.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.521.991.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.180.620.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.840.670.63
    Depreciation0.020.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.570.960.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.10-0.27-0.12
    Other Income0.130.350.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.040.080.07
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.040.080.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.040.080.07
    Tax0.08--0.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.040.080.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.040.080.01
    Equity Share Capital55.7755.7755.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.010.00
    Diluted EPS--0.01--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.010.00
    Diluted EPS--0.01--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

