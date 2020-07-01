Lee and Nee Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore, up 5.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lee and Nee Softwares (Exports) are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore in March 2020 up 5.95% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 118.53% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020 down 40% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019.
Lee and Nee shares closed at 1.28 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 12.28% returns over the last 6 months and 28.00% over the last 12 months.
|Lee and Nee Softwares (Exports)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.83
|1.34
|0.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.83
|1.34
|0.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.03
|0.31
|0.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.67
|0.60
|0.42
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.20
|0.55
|0.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.13
|-0.09
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.16
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|Tax
|0.04
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|0.03
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|0.03
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|55.77
|55.77
|55.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:35 am