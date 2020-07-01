Lee and Nee Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore, up 5.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore in March 2020 up 5.95% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 118.53% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020 down 40% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019.

Lee and Nee shares closed at 1.28 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 12.28% returns over the last 6 months and 28.00% over the last 12 months.