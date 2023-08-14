Lee and Nee Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.77 crore, up 30.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.77 crore in June 2023 up 30.54% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 up 84.95% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 up 80% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

Lee and Nee EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

Lee and Nee shares closed at 7.79 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.95% returns over the last 6 months and -28.53% over the last 12 months.