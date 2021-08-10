Lee and Nee Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore, up 57.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore in June 2021 up 57.88% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 up 117.52% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 up 142.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

Lee and Nee EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2020.

Lee and Nee shares closed at 4.58 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 105.38% returns over the last 6 months and 169.41% over the last 12 months.