Lee and Nee Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore, up 19.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore in June 2019 up 19.11% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 up 22.64% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2019 up 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2018.

Lee and Nee EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2018.

Lee and Nee shares closed at 1.23 on July 18, 2019 (BSE) and has given 0.82% returns over the last 6 months and -40.58% over the last 12 months.