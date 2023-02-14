Lee and Nee Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore, up 3.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore in December 2022 up 3.1% from Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 19.68% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 12.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.