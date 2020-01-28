Lee and Nee Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore, up 24.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore in December 2019 up 24.8% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019 down 42.64% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018.

Lee and Nee EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2018.

Lee and Nee shares closed at 1.16 on January 23, 2020 (BSE)